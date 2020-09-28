Whitehall police beat: Sept. 28

ThisWeek group

Whitehall police arrested a 67-year-old Columbus woman for aggravated robbery at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 17 at Kroger, 3675 E. Broad St.

The woman was arrested based on the description provided by a loss-prevention officer at Kroger, according to reports.

Police stopped the woman at Robinwood Avenue and Etna Road. Her vehicle matched the description provided by the Kroger employee, police said.

The woman was in possession of a plastic packet containing a “white rock substance,” according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

• Police are investigating a breaking and entering that occurred at 10:55 p.m. Sept. 21 at a business on the 500 block of South Hamilton Road.

The business owner called police to report store security cameras showed a man inside the business after it was closed.

Police responded and discovered a person had forced entry into the building and had stolen merchandise, according to reports.

• A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested for violation of a protection order and resisting arrest at 1:12 a.m. Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Saint Christopher Lane.

• A 31-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, driving with no headlights, two counts of driving with a suspended license, improper turning, failure to comply with the order of a police officer, driving without a valid license plate and obstructing official business at 1 a.m. Sept. 23 on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

• Thefts were reported at 1:35 p.m. Sept. 16 on the 100 block of Ross Road; at 2:05 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 400 block of Beechwood Road; and at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 900 block of Bucknell Road. \

• Vehicles were reported stolen at 7:48 a.m. Sept. 18 on the 4000 block of East Broad Street and at 5:01 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. Sept. 19 on the 1000 block of Fountain Lane.

• Assaults were reported at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 19 on the 3600 block of East Main Street and at 6:56 p.m. Sept. 21 at South Hamilton Road and Simpson Drive.