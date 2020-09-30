Whitehall police beat: Oct. 1

ThisWeek group

Whitehall Division of Police officers arrested a 21-year-old Columbus man for kidnapping and endangering children at 11:57 a.m. Sept. 23 at an apartment on the 2400 block of Brice Road in Columbus.

The man was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred Sept. 3 in Whitehall.

Officers were called to a business on the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3 on a report of an assault in progress, but they could not locate any of the parties involved, according to reports.

The report indicates a 2-year-old girl was involved in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information was available, police said Sept. 30.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A burglary was reported at 9:11 a.m. Sept. 23 on the first block of Maplewood Avenue.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 1:53 a.m. Sept. 22 on the 1000 block of Irongate Lane.

• A 33-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for disorderly conduct after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at 9:39 a.m. Sept. 23 on the 300 block of Beechtree Road.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 5 a.m. Sept. 24 on the 4100 block of Abbey Court.