Whitehall police beat: Oct. 8

Two men and a woman were arrested by Whitehall Division of Police officers Oct. 5 in connection with an alleged robbery at Family Dollar, 5224 E. Main St.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting the robbery at 12:34 p.m. Oct. 5.

One of the men used pepper spray on a store clerk, according to the police report.

Officers found the the suspected robbers' vehicle in Columbus and arrested a 27-year-old Columbus man, a 29-year-old Columbus man and a 27-year-old Columbus woman, each for robbery.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• Two 14-year-old Columbus boys were arrested for burglary at 8:42 a.m. Oct. 4 at an apartment on the 5100 block of Longbranch Lane.

An occupant of the apartment called police to report them asleep in the apartment.

Among the items they had in their possession were hair clippers, tobacco and condoms, according to the report.

• A 38-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle – one related to discharging the firearm and the other to transporting it – and one count of OVI at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 6 after officers responded to a call of a disturbance on the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road.

• Officers responded to White Castle, 1080 S. Hamilton Road, after a 911 call for a disturbance involving a gun.

Yelling could be heard in the background of the call, according to the report.

A female suspect was arrested her. The case remains under investigation, according to the report.

• Vandalism was reported at 11:04 a.m. Oct. 1 on the first block of Beechcreek Road.

• Burglaries were reported at 3:25 a.m. Sept. 30 at an apartment on the 4200 block of East Broad Street, at 5:14 p.m. Oct. 4 at an apartment on the 5100 block of Longbranch Lane and at 5:18 p.m. Oct. 4 on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road.

• Vehicles were reported stolen at 8:47 a.m. Sept. 29 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street and at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 5 on the 800 block of Westphal Avenue.