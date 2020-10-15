Whitehall police beat: Oct. 15

ThisWeek group

A robbery was reported to the Whitehall Division of Police at 4:34 p.m. Oct. 12 at the U.S. Postal Service office, 3750 E. Broad St.

According to the report, a purse was stolen from an 80-year-old Columbus woman.

Property loss was reported at $175.

In other Whitehall police incident reports:

• Burglaries were reported at 10:06 a.m. Oct. 7 on the 4200 block of Wright Park, at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 7 on the 400 block of South Hamilton Road, at 11:43 a.m. Oct. 9 on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road and at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 9 on the 5200 block of East Main Street.

• Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 9:53 p.m. Oct. 11 at Etna Road and Maplewood Avenue. No suspects or physical evidence were immediately identified, according to the police report.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 10:41 a.m. Oct. 12 on the 200 block of South Hamilton Road.

• Thefts were reported at 7:52 a.m. Oct. 13 on the 4600 block of Harbinger Circle West and at 8:14 a.m. Oct. 13 on the 100 block of Beechrun Road.