Whitehall Police Beat: Oct. 23

Whitehall Division of Police officers recently responded to two reports of robberies in which a deadly weapon was used.

At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 14, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the United Dairy Farmers store at 4890 E. Main St.

A deadly weapon was used, and $105 was stolen, according to the police report. No other information was immediately available.

At 6:27 p.m. Oct. 19, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Dollar Tree store 3632 E. Main St.

A deadly weapon was used, and $710 was stolen, according to the report. No other information was immediately available.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 8:36 a.m. Oct. 14 on the 500 block of Pierce Avenue.

• Burglaries were reported at 10:24 a.m. Oct. 15 on the first block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 1:41 p.m. Oct. 17 on the 1000 block of Fountain Lane; and at 4:21 a.m. Oct. 20 on the 4800 block of East Main Street.

• Assaults were reported at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 15 on the 4500 block of East Main Street and at 4:38 p.m. Oct. 16 on the 3600 block of East Main Street.

• A 25-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for domestic violence and assault after police responded to a breaking-and-entering alarm at 1:04 a.m. Oct. 19 on the 4100 block of Elbern Avenue.