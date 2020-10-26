Whitehall-Yearling Roundup: Boys runners compete shorthanded in league meet

Despite competing without two runners, Whitehall-Yearling boys cross country coach Robert Taylor was pleased with his team’s effort in the MSL-Ohio Division meet Oct. 17 at Buckeye Valley.

The two athletes, who also play on the boys soccer team, were not available to compete after the soccer team was told to quarantine Oct. 10 because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Following the soccer team's 1-0 win over Bexley on Oct. 10, athletics director Bill Hughett said an athlete began feeling ill and was tested and immediately went into quarantine.

According to Hughett, Franklin County Public Health said the Whitehall and Bexley soccer teams both had to be quarantined until Oct. 24.

Whitehall would not disclose the athletes’ names.

Without those two runners, the cross country squad finished sixth (181) of seven teams in the league meet behind champion Bexley (35).

Eyobong Ita finished 22nd of 46 runners in 19 minutes, 7 seconds to lead Whitehall. He was followed by Keteme Feye (31st, 20:16.46), Sam McQuate (41st, 22:33.67), Shea Jordan (43rd, 22:37.99), Mike Hernandez (44th, 23:32.37) and Brian Holloway (45th, 23:36.68).

“Due to the soccer team quarantine ... the (cross country) team realized it would be a tough go as far as a team score," Taylor said. "They did a great job of reevaluating their personal goals and focusing on attaining them and not worrying about what we were missing.

“They competed hard and the whole team pulled together and had a fun day of racing, supporting each other in a super sportsmanship way.”

Whitehall competed in the Division I, district 1 meet Oct. 24 at Hilliard Darby, with the top five teams and top 20 runners advancing to regional Saturday, Oct. 31, at Pickerington North.

The two athletes were not expected to participate at district because of a scheduling conflict with the soccer team’s opening Division I district tournament game at Westerville North the same day, according to Hughett. That game was originally scheduled for Oct. 22.

Girls compete

in league meet

The girls cross country team finished sixth (170) of six teams in the league meet behind champion Bexley (30).

Haleigh Jordan finished 36th (29:58.5) of 43 runners to lead the Rams.

“The meet went really well and our girls ran a great race,” coach Natasha Gallagher said.

Whitehall then competed in the Division I, district 3 meet, with the top six teams and top 24 runners advancing to regional.

Boys soccer team

opens postseason

The 20th-seeded boys soccer team was 9-2 before opening the postseason against 15th-seeded North.

The winner played fifth-seeded Olentangy Berlin or 23rd-seeded Reynoldsburg in a district semifinal Oct. 27, with the winner advancing to a district final Saturday, Oct. 31.

The district champion plays in a regional semifinal Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Girls volleyball team

wraps up season

The 16th-seeded girls volleyball team finished 2-14 overall with a 25-4, 25-11, 25-13 loss at fifth-seeded Granville in the opening round of the Division II district tournament Oct. 21.

The Rams went 0-11 in the MSL-Ohio to finish seventh behind champion Worthington Christian (12-0).

