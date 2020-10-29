Whitehall Police Beat: Oct. 29

ThisWeek group

A 19-year-old Whitehall man reported he was robbed at gunpoint at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 22 outside a church on the 700 block of Collingwood Avenue, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

The man's cellphone, $300, a credit card and an identification card were stolen, according to the police report.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A 23-year-old Columbus woman and a 46-year-old Blacklick man told police they were robbed at 7:45 a.m. Oct. 25 at CVS, 4548 E. Main St.

The man and the woman are employees of CVS, according to the report.

The report did not list stolen property, and no other information was available.

• Officers responded to a report of a breaking-and-entering incident at 7:04 a.m. Oct. 26 at a construction site at Rosemore Middle School, 4800 Langley Ave.

Fire extinguishers had been activated, and several windows were reported broken on a trailer at the construction site, according to the report.

• Burglaries were reported at 6:47 a.m. Oct. 21 on the 3900 block of East Broad Street and at 9:12 a.m. Oct. 26 on the 400 block of North Yearling Road.

• Assaults were reported at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 21 on the 4400 block of San Jose Lane, at 10:47 a.m. Oct. 26 on the 4200 block of Beechrun Road and at 10:51 p.m. Oct. 26 at South Yearling Road and Kumler Drive.

• Vandalism was reported at 6:58 p.m. Oct. 24 on the 100 block of South Yearling Road, at 8:19 a.m. Oct. 26 on the 4400 block of Langley Avenue and at 2:34 a.m. Oct. 27 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

• A 15-year-old Columbus boy and a 22-year-old Columbus man were arrested for receiving stolen property after they were found in possession of a reported-stolen vehicle at 12:17 p.m. Oct. 26 on East Livingston Avenue and Amesbury Road in Columbus.