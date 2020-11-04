Four apartment buildings and Starbucks rising at Broad and Robinwood

Construction is underway on four apartment buildings and a coffee shop on Robinwood Avenue, just south of East Broad Street in Whitehall.

The Broadwood Apartments complex and a Starbucks are part of the $10 million project, said Skip Weiler, president of the Robert Weiler Co., the developer of the site next door to the U.S. Postal Service office on Robinwood.

"They should both be done in 12 months, but the apartments will be done first,” Weiler said.

The Robert Weiler Co. will lease the site to Starbucks, he said.

The company also will own the apartment buildings, but the Oakwood Management Co. will operate the apartments, Weiler said.

The Robert Weiler Co. and various partners own about 8,000 apartments in central Ohio, but the Broadwood Apartments would be the first in Whitehall, he said.

Of the 96 units contained in the four apartment buildings, 32 will have one bedroom and one bath, 12 will have two bedrooms and one bath and 52 will have two bedrooms and two baths, Weiler said.

The lot was vacant when construction began, but the land once had an office building on it, he said.

Weiler said his company chose the location in Whitehall, particularly the East Broad Street corridor, based on development along the thoroughfare.

“Whitehall is up-and-coming, and there is a lot of new development,” Weiler said, referring to Norton Crossing, a mixed-use development on East Broad Street, east of the new construction and west of South Hamilton Road.

Construction is not yet complete on the $55 million Norton Crossing development on 25 acres, but some of its 360 planned apartments in the Lofts at Norton Crossingare occupied and a 5,000-square-foot Old Bag of Nails Pub opened in September.

“Whitehall is a great community for us to join,” Weiler said.

The Broadwood Apartments complex, which will be adjacent to a Target store at the northwest corner of East Broad Street and Robinwood Avenue, will be within walking distance of many restaurants, grocery stores and other amenities, he said.

“It is also on a bus line and convenient to downtown Columbus," Weiler said.

Like the Lofts at Norton Crossing, the Broadwood Apartments will represent the first "market-rate" apartments – those not built as affordable housing for seniors or otherwise subsidized – constructed in Whitehall in the recent past, said Jenna Goehring, economic-development manager for Whitehall.

"We are excited to have a new market-rate apartment complex in our city that offers new housing options for our residents," she said.

City leaders also are excited to welcome the first freestanding Starbucks in Whitehall, Goehring said.

A Starbucks also is inside the Target store on East Broad Street, she said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo