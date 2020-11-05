Whitehall Police Beat: Nov. 6

ThisWeek group

A 25-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for improperly discharging a firearm into habitation or a school and felonious assault at 5:36 a.m. Oct. 29 after an incident at a residence on the 200 block of Parklawn Circle, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

After responding to a call of shots fired, officers observed a vehicle with a broken rear window and a broken glass sliding door at a residence.

A man inside the residence told police he was in bed and heard “6 to 7 pops." A bullet then came through the wall of a bedroom.

He and others in the residence identified the Columbus woman as a relative of one of them and said she also had robbed a person at gunpoint the previous week, according to the police report.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• Vehicles were reported stolen at 12:20 a.m. Oct. 25 on the 1000 block of Elaine Road, at 10:31 a.m. Oct. 28 on the 200 block of South Hamilton Road and at 4:54 p.m. Oct. 31 on the 300 block of North Hamilton Road.

• Burglaries were reported at 7:04 a.m. Oct. 26 on the 4800 block of Langley Avenue, at 9:12 a.m. Oct. 26 on the 400 block of North Yearling Road, at 2:43 p.m. Oct. 29 on the 4600 block of East Main Street and at 7:44 a.m. Nov. 1 on the 5200 block of East Main Street.

• Assaults were reported at 10:47 a.m. Oct. 26 on the 4200 block of Beechrun Road, at 6:13 p.m. Oct. 26 at Doney Street and Beechcreek Road, at 10:51 p.m. Oct. 26 at South Yearling Road and Kumler Drive and at 1:08 a.m. Oct. 30 on the 100 block of North Hamilton Road.