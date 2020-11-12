Whitehall Police Beat: Nov. 12

ThisWeek group

A robbery involving a man's clothing was reported to the Whitehall Division of Police at 10:06 a.m. Nov. 9 on the 1000 block of Fountain Lane.

Police responded to a medical center in Canal Winchester to interview a Whitehall man about the incident.

The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 8 outside the man's apartment, according to the police report.

The man sustained a "minor injury," according to the report, and he told police his hat, shoes and a shirt were stolen.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A robbery was reported at 5:50 p.m. Nov. 9 on the 900 block of Dimson Drive East.

A Columbus woman called 911 to report two females stole her vehicle. The vehicle is worth $15,000, and a purse containing credit cards was inside the vehicle.

• Burglaries were reported at 10:52 a.m. Nov. 7 on the 4500 block of East Broad Street and at 9:25 a.m. Nov. 9 on the 100 block of Beechford Road.

• Vehicles were reported stolen at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 4 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street and at 9:38 p.m. Nov. 6 on the 4900 block of Dimson Drive South.

• Vandalism was reported at 4:23 p.m. Nov. 5 on the 600 block of Erickson Avenue, at 10 p.m. Nov. 5 on the 5300 block of East Main Street and at 10:37 a.m. Nov. 10 on the 900 block of South Yearling Road.

• Assaults were reported at 4:34 p.m. Nov. 5 on the first block of Robinwood Avenue, at 1:43 p.m. Nov. 6 on the 1000 block of Exeter Road and at 5:32 p.m. Nov. 10 at Maplewood Avenue and Etna Street.