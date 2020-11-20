Whitehall school board could reconsider learning modality; sports suspended

The Whitehall City Schools board is scheduled to meet in an emergency session at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, after a Nov. 19 decision that suspended sports and would keep the district in hybrid learning mode.

The meeting is to "discuss or revisit the action taken" by the board at an emergency meeting Nov. 19 "related to the learning modality of the district" during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to the district's meeting announcement shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

On Nov. 19, the board voted to remain in hybrid learning mode until the next scheduled board meeting Dec. 10 and to suspend interscholastic athletics competitions through Dec. 18.

"We decided (Nov. 19) to stay hybrid and suspend sports competition but to remain with team practices in small groups and reassess a day at a time," board President Mike Adkins said.

But hours after the No. 19 meeting adjourned, district officials indicated that based on the latest advisories from Franklin County Public Health, the district could reconsider its decision.

On Nov. 19, Gov. Mike DeWine also announced Franklin County had been downgraded to a "purple" Level 4 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System that measures the risk of coronavirus spread in Ohio's 88 counties.

