Whitehall Police Beat: Nov. 25

Whitehall Division of Police officers arrested a 43-year-old Columbus man for attempted murder, a first-degree felony, after responding to a report of a shooting at Bella Doma Party House, 28 S. Hamilton Road, at 3 a.m. Nov. 15.

A plastic bag containing 17 grams of cocaine, a knife and .40-caliber shell casings were found there, according to the police report.

A 32-year-old Columbus man who was shot was treated at local hospital and has recovered. He also sustained two stab wounds, said Whitehall Lt. Chad Wilder.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the attempted murder confessed to police, Wilder said.

A search warrant was used at the suspect's residence, but the weapon used in the incident was not found, Wilder said.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A robbery was reported to Whitehall police at 11:37 p.m. Nov. 12 on the 100 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

A 911 call reported "a possible robbery with shots fired," according to the police report.

Police responded and began an investigation that remains underway, according to the report.

• Officers responded to a report of a person with a knife at 3:21 p.m. Nov. 13 at Whitehall-Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Road.

According to the report, the school's principal told police a 15-year-boy "had an unwanted item on a city school bus."

The report did not indicate the nature of the item, but another police log indicated police were called for an incident involving a knife.

• Assaults were reported at 5:37 p.m. Nov. 14 on the 200 block of North Yearling Road and at 5:37 p.m. Nov. 14 at East Main Street and Fountain Lane.

• Vehicles were reported stolen at 6:52 p.m. Nov. 14 on the 900 block of South Hamilton Road and at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 16 at Heritage Drive North and Heritage Drive East.

• Vandalism was reported at 10:21 a.m. Nov. 12 on the 4000 block of East Broad Street, at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 12 on the 500 block of South Yearling Road, at 9:52 p.m. Nov. 14 on the 4400 block of East Main Street, at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 15 on the 4700 block of East Broad Street and at 7:24 p.m. Nov. 15 on the 500 block of Pierce Avenue.