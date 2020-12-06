Man killed in Whitehall apartment fire

ThisWeek group

Whitehall firefighters and police officers were called at 3:17 a.m. Dec. 6 to a fire in an apartment building at 895 Bernhard Road, which is north of Main Street behind a small shopping plaza.

Whitehall police Lt. Brian Smith said firefighters found a 59-year-old man unresponsive inside the second-floor apartment. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, Smith said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Whitehall Division of Fire, the state Fire Marshal's office and Whitehall police detectives, Smith said.

