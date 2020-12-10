Whitehall Police Beat: Dec. 10

ThisWeek group

At 6:51 a.m. Dec. 3, Whitehall Division of Police officers were dispatched to a store on the 4500 block of East Main Street on the report of a fight and robbery in progress, according to a recent report.

When they arrived, they found a man holding another down and demanding he withdraw money from the ATM.

Both men were questioned, but officers eventually arrested a 30-year-old Columbus man for robbery.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• Between noon Nov. 19 and 2:24 p.m. p.m. Dec. 1, someone broke into a storage unit at a facility on the 4500 block of East Broad Street.

A man who rented the unit said eight to nine televisions, a battery-powered jump pack and a new generator were stolen.

All of the merchandise in the storage unit came from a shop that he closed down in September, the man told police.

Surveillance video was available, according to the report.

• Someone broke into a residence between 4 p.m. Dec. 5 and 7 a.m. Dec. 7 on the 100 block of Norton Park Drive.

The report did not indicate whether anything was stolen.