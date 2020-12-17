Whitehall Police Beat: Dec. 17

ThisWeek group

A thief was able to sidestep a security guard at 6:01 p.m. a grocery store on the 800 block of South Hamilton Road and escape with an undetermined amount of meat, according to a recent Whitehall Division of Police report.

The security guard told he police he heard an alarm and noticed a man pushing a cart out the exit doors with several packages of unbagged meat.

The guard said he caught up with the man in the parking lot and asked him several times for the products. The man would not comply, so the security guard grabbed the cart and tried to stop him, according to the report.

The man shoved the security guard, causing him to fall to the ground.

The guard said he was not injured during the altercation but he was not able to keep up with the man, who left the cart.