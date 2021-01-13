Whitehall Police Beat: Jan. 13

ThisWeek group

A 61-year-old Whitehall man was arrested Dec. 31 in connection to shooting his neighbor, according to a recent incident report from the Whitehall Division of Police.

Richard V. Hayes was charged with felonious assault and having a weapon under disability after the shooting on the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

According to the report, Hayes went to the neighbor's apartment asking for some pain medication. When the neighbor refused, Hayes shot him in the neck with a handgun, the report said.

Officers contacted the neighbor in the hospital, where he gave his account of the incident.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A 32-year-old Columbus man was arrested for robbery at 8:06 p.m. Jan. 2 after an incident at a store on the 4300 block of East Broad Street.

• At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 23, officers were dispatched to a store on the 5200 block of East Main Street on reports of an aggravated robbery.

The alleged suspects were gone when police arrived.

• A burglary was reported at 5:36 p.m. Dec. 23 on the 4300 block of Downey Street.

A dresser was tipped over and the drawers were pulled out, but nothing specific was reported stolen.