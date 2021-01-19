Whitehall Police Beat: Jan. 19

ThisWeek group

A 35-year-old Columbus man was charged with theft at 9:37 a.m. Jan 11 after an incident at a business on the 900 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a recent Whitehall Division of Police Department incident report.

The man was served his served his citation while he was in custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• Someone threw a piece of concrete through the passenger-side rear window of a vehicle between 7 p.m. Jan. 14 and 7:09 a.m. Jan. 15 at a business on the 4000 block of East Broad Street.

The vehicle belonged to a car-rental business.

• At 6:19 p.m. Jan. 12, officers arrested a 26-year-old Pomeroy man for failing to appear and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle stemming from an incident 12:18 p.m. July 24 at a car-rental business on the 200 block of North Hamilton Road.