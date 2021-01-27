Whitehall Police Beat: Jan. 27

ThisWeek group

A 23-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for felonious assault and criminal damaging at 11:06 p.m. Jan. 17 on the 300 block of Cumberland Drive, according to a recent Whitehall Division of Police report.

Although portions of the report were redacted, the man allegedly shot up two vehicles in the area. The report didn’t indicate if anyone was injured.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• Officers responded to a reported assault on a Central Ohio Transit Authority bus driver at 6:19 p.m. Jan. 19 at East Main Street and Collingwood Avenue.

A 41-year-old Columbus women was charged with disorderly conduct. The woman allegedly had struck the bus driver on the arm, but he did not want to press charges and only wanted the woman off of the bus, the report said.