Whitehall Police Beat: Feb. 2

ThisWeek group

A 26-year-old Columbus man was arrested for receiving stolen property and two arrest warrants from other jurisdictions at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 after an incident involving an automobile theft, according to a recent incident report from the Whitehall Division of Police.

The arrest came after officers had responded to a report shots fired at 6:05 p.m. Jan. 23 on the 100 block of North Yearling Road.

The stolen vehicle was recovered at a gas station at North Yearling Road and East Fifth Avenue.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• Officers responded to a fight in progress at 4:35 p.m. Jan. 24 on the 900 block of Karl Street, and they arrested an 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man for improperly handling a loaded firearm and an 18-year-old Reynoldsburg woman for assault.

A third person, a 35-year-old Reynoldsburg woman, was charged with aggravated menacing.

• A 21-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for criminal damaging and a 25-year-old Columbus man was arrested for aggravated menacing at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 after an incident at a store on the 500 block of South Yearling Road.

• A woman reported her purse, $135 in cash and keys to two vehicles were stolen at 1:49 am. Jan. 29 from a store on the 3600 block of East Main Street.