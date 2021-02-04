No primary will be necessary for Whitehall City Council, auditor races

No May primary election will be necessary for Whitehall City Council or city auditor this year because fewer than the required number of candidates for a primary filed their petitions by the Feb. 3 deadline.

Aaron Sellers, a spokesman for the Franklin County Board of Elections, said the petitions of the candidates who did file must be verified before they can be deemed qualified to run in the Nov. 2 general election this fall.

For city auditor, Dan Miller, the incumbent, said he is retiring, leaving two presumptive candidates – Leo Knoblauch and city treasurer Steve Quincel – to face each other in November. Knoblauch is a school board member and former council member.

For council, in Ward 1, incumbent Chris Rodriguez and Gerald Dixon filed to run.

In Ward 2, no one filed to challenge incumbent JoAnna Heck in Ward 2.

In Ward 3, Chris Webb and Amy Smith filed to run, with Larry Morrison not seeking re-election.

In Ward 4, incumbent Lori Elmore and Robert Straits filed to run.

If three or more candidates had filed to run for each office, it would have forced a May primary, Sellers said. Whitehall's primaries are nonpartisan.

Meanwhile, the offices of three at-large council members and council president won’t be up for re-election until 2023.

