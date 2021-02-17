Three of four Whitehall City Council ward races will be contested after candidates' certification

All nine candidates for Whitehall’s elected nonpartisan municipal offices in 2021 have been certified to appear on the Nov. 2 general-election ballot.

The petitions were validated Feb. 16, said Jeff Mackey, manager of petitions and campaign finance for the Franklin County Board of Elections.

No May 4 primary election will be necessary for Whitehall City Council or city auditor because fewer than the required number of candidates for a primary filed their petitions by the Feb. 3 deadline, according to Aaron Sellers, a spokesman for the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Each of the city’s four council wards is up for grabs, and three of the four seats are contested.

In Ward 1, incumbent Chris Rodriguez is being challenged by Gerald Dixon.

Rodriguez, who has served as an at-large member or ward representative since he was elected in 2001, is the longest serving member on the council.

Dixon is making his fourth attempt at elected office. He campaigned for an at-large seat in 2015, a Ward 1 seat in 2017 and an at-large seat in 2019.

In Ward 3, two-term incumbent Larry Morison chose not to seek reelection, leaving the race to Amy Smith and Chris Webb.

In Ward 4, incumbent councilwoman Lori Elmore, in the final year of her first four-year term, will be challenged by Robert Straits.

In Ward 2, first-term incumbent JoAnna Heck is running unopposed.

Meanwhile, city auditor Dan Miller, also a former council member, is stepping down from his post and will not seek reelection.

Leo Knoblauch, a Whitehall City Schools board member and former council member, and city treasurer Steve Quincel are running to replace him as auditor.

At-large council seats, along with those for president of City Council, city attorney and mayor, will be up for election in 2023.

