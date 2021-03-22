Whitehall-Yearling Roundup: Rams baseball team ready for season of learning

With a roster dominated by sophomores and freshmen, Whitehall-Yearling baseball coach Johnny DeRing and senior Jace Peck realize their team will face growing pains this spring.

The Rams feature just three players with varsity experience, including Peck, who is a utility player and the team’s only senior.

“I think it’s going to be a fun season,” Peck said. “Being the only senior, it’s kind of tough.”

Junior A.J. Scott, another utility player, is expected to be the top pitcher, while junior Christian Smart (1B/P) is the other player with varsity experience.

The remaining players will be making their varsity debuts.

“This isn’t a bad thing, but we have six freshmen and seven sophomores, so we’re going to be very young,” DeRing said. “They’re learning every single practice and trying to do the right thing, trying to learn the right way, so that bodes well for the future.”

DeRing expects the remaining players on the roster to also play multiple positions.

“It’s a good thing and a bad thing,” he said. “Nobody has a truly defined role. We’re just going to have to plug in people where we need them.”

Sophomores include Jaquel Goins-Calloway (OF/P), Max Goodman (INF/P), Dustin Hamilton (utility player), Andrew Reed (utility player), Carlos Rico-Franks (INF), Yeison Samboy (OF) and Seth Webb (OF/P), with six freshmen rounding out the roster.

Whitehall will not have junior varsity or freshman teams this season.

The Rams open March 27 against Ready and host Whetstone. DeRing is a 2002 graduate of Whetstone, where he played catcher.

Whitehall begins MSL-Ohio Division play April 5 against visiting Bexley.

The Rams finished 3-16 overall and 0-8 in the MSL-Ohio during DeRing’s first season in 2019. Spring athletics were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

INSIDE THE RAMS

•Coach: Johnny DeRing, second season

•Opener: March 27, at Whetstone with Ready

•Key athletes: Jace Peck, A.J. Scott and Christian Smart

