Roads upgrades: Improvement project begins on 10 streets in Whitehall

The city of Whitehall has begun work on a street improvement program that is expected to last until the end of April.

The project includes 10 streets:

• Resurfacing Pierce Road from Etna Road to Main Street

• Resurfacing Elaine Road from Etna to Main

• Resurfacing Erickson Road from Etna to Main

• Resurfacing Wright Road from Ross Road to Hamilton Road

• Resurfacing various sections of Country Club Road

• Resurfacing Greenwood Court, Greenwood Place and Greenwood Road

• Reconstruction of Chandler Drive from Yearling Road to Pineview Drive

• Reconstruction of Tornes Road from Rickenbacker Avenue to Powell Avenue

The work includes ramp and curb removal and replacement and landscape restoration.

In addition, bridges at Elbern Avenue and Etna Road, both over Mason Run, will be rebuilt. Also, Poth Road will be widened and will receive new curbs and gutters, new pavement and a new shared-use path extending from Yearling Road to Woodcliff Drive.

All told, it will cost the city of Whitehall $1.74 million in street repair.

That is in addition to $5 million in street-and-bridge improvements scheduled for 2021 that will be funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Public Works Commission, specifically to help widen and rehabilitate Poth Road and to replace the bridge on Elbern and Etna.

The street work is part of the city’s overall 2021 capital improvement plan, which allocates $4 million toward infrastructure, fleet and technology projects.

Zach Woodruff, development and public service director, said the project is Whitehall's “largest capital-improvement program of the year yet.”

Future projects on the city’s calendar include “other street, bridge, park and fleet-improvement projects coming later this summer,” he said.

“With that, residents and businesses adjacent to the work can expect some minor delays while work is underway, but – weather permitting – we hope to move through the entire street improvement program in a little over six weeks, so any inconvenience will be temporary,” Woodruff said.

“Whitehall streets are kept in good shape,” community activist Lenora Miller said. “I hear complaints on disruptions during construction work or if some residents’ streets are not being improved at the same time others are.

“Streets are in disarray during construction of new housing and other progressive improvements, but the improvements make it worthwhile. Sometimes the plans do not make sense without knowledge, but if residents attend meetings and discuss plans with city personnel, then the plans make sense.”

The Ohio Public Works Commission and Ohio Department of Transportation will fund the bridge work and construction on Poth Road, all of which will be bid separately, said Megan Meyer, spokeswoman for the city of Whitehall.

An estimated start times for those projects has not been determined, Meyer said.

