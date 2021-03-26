Whitehall police reports: March 26

ThisWeek group

A 53-year-old Columbus man was arrested for domestic violence and assault after an incident 9:52 p.m. March 8 in a vacant field at the intersection of East Broad Street and North Hamilton Road, according to Whitehall Division of Police reports.

The reporting person said the man was intoxicated and grabbed the steering while she, her son and daughter were in the car, and the car veered into oncoming lanes.

The man told police he was the one who was assaulted after he told the woman and her children to move out of his apartment.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A 20-year-old Whitehall woman was arrested for domestic violence and assault after an incidence at 11:55 p.m. March 9 on the 4300 block of East Main Street.

Details of the incident were not available in the report.

• Between 8 p.m. an 11:55 p.m. March 16, someone broke into a residence in the 1000 block of Fountain Lane and stole a $500 video console, $1,900 laptop, $80 hard drive, $20 gun magazine and a flat-screen TV, value unknown.

• A 42-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for assault at 8:08 a.m. March 16 after an incident on the 100 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

• A 25-year-old Whitehall man was charged numerous crimes after an incident with his girlfriend at 5:30 p.m. March 16 at his residence on the 1000 block of Irongate Lane.

He was arrested for petty theft, abduction, intimidation, felonious assault, possession of drugs and multiple arrest warrants from several jurisdictions.

• A 33-year-old Whitehall woman was charged with domestic violience and asssault following an incident at 5:47 p.m. March 15 at a residence on the 3800 block of Etna Street.

