Whitehall to kick off Market on the Green on June 1, still accepting vendors

The city of Whitehall is lining up vendors for its inaugural season of Market on the Green.

“We here at parks and rec, we bring the fun and we’re ready to do it,” said Shannon Werner, superintendent of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The city will accept applications through April 16. The application can be found at whitehall-oh.us/market.

The market will be held 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays from June 1 through Aug. 31 at the new park at Norton Crossing on East Broad Street. Vendor prices are $140 for 14 weeks, the money to be returned to vendors who compete their commitments, or $15 per week, which will not be refunded, Werner said.

Werner added the name of the new park will be unveiled during a ceremony May 1.

Werner said the market has the space to accommodate a large number of vendors.

“It’s a traditional farmers market,” she said. “Things need to be homegrown or homemade.”

Patrons can expect to see produce, baked goods, jams and jellies, breads and many other edible creations. Werner said the city is branching out to makers of artisan merchandise.

“We are rounding out the market with other things for the community,” she said. “We will have a food truck there on a weekly basis. We will have adult beverages on select dates. We have live music every week. And every week we have something a little extra.”

So far, that includes visits from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, cooking demonstrations and cornhole tournaments.

Werner said the city chose Tuesdays because it didn’t want to compete with other markets, which usually are held Thursdays and Saturdays.

Cathy Krist, owner of Carousel Watergardens Farm in Marion, said she has applied to be a vendor and intends to sell fresh produce, honey, maple syrup, pantry products, spice mixtures and other items.

A veteran of the farmers-market circuit for almost four decades, Krist said likes that Whitehall's market is on Tuesdays so she can work at other locations throughout the week.

She said Market on the Green has a lot of potential.

"From talking with some of the locals and some of our customers in the Columbus area, they're looking forward to it," she said.

