Whitehall schools: Prom returns, will take place on football field

Prom will return to Whitehall-Yearling High School this year but with a new twist.

Canceled last year because of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the dance will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. May 7 on the football field under a 225-person tent, said Nicole Durkin, intervention specialist at the high school, 675 S. Yearling Road.

“I personally think it’s going to be more fun,” Durkin said.

The evening will start off with 45 minutes of DJ-pumped music, provided by Cleveland-based Rock the House Entertainment Group, followed by 90 minutes of games and mingling and ending with another 45 minutes of music, Durkin said.

Tickets go on sale April 19 at https://wcsramsathletics.com/athletic-department-information/boxoffice/. Tickets are $40 for the first 50 people and increases $5 for each following group of 50 and caps at $55.

Food from Dos Hermanos, Kona Ice and Chris’ Snack Shack will be available for purchase.

Senior Jonathan Ward said he looks forward to prom after it was canceled last year.

“It’s definitely part of the high school experience,” Ward said. “It sounds cool. They put a lot of thought and effort into this.”

Students will be required to wear face masks for personal safety.

Durkin said prom was a no-go until the end of February, when state COVID-19 restrictions eased and school officials decided the outdoor event would safe for students and chaperones.

A team of faculty rushed into action and put together the event in quick order, said Durkin, who was on the team and also will be a chaperone.

Traditional prom elements, such as naming of the king and queen and prince and princess, will be honored, she said.

“At first I though it wasn’t going to be held but when they said it was going to happen, I thought it was going to be held in the parking lot,” said Leah Stuckey, a junior at Whitehall-Yearling.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary