Proposed apartment complex will add urban-style brownstones on Yearling Road in Whitehall

Whitehall-based Yearling Green Apartments is looking to expand its community by building 20 four-bedroom units at 4218-4238 Rickenbacker Ave. and also fronting Yearling Road.

There will be a public hearing 7 p.m. May 5 at City Council chambers, 360 S. Yearling Road on the apartment ownership's request to rezone the 6.2 acres, a portion of which is occupied by 140 two- and three-bedroom units owned by Yearling Green.

If approved by council, construction is expected to begin this summer.

The Yearling Road frontage of the parcel is currently zoned for limited commercial use and the back portion is designated A-1, which allows for higher-density apartments.

City Development Director Zach Woodruff said the plan is to rezone the entire property as A-2 for multifamily use.

The 1,300-square-foot units, to be leased at market rate, are designed in the style of big-city brownstones, with a shorter setback, modern design, and pull-up parking at the rear of each unit, said Isaac Nasar, manager of Yearling Green.

“We’ve owned the property in Whitehall for about 12 years now,” Nasar said. “Whitehall is great, and it’s very stable. Our tenant base is very stable. Our occupancy has always been strong and there’s always a demand for more units.”

Woodruff said the city worked hand-in-hand with the developer on a specific design for Yearling Road.

“it’s the first significant investment we’ve seen along Yearling Road in a number of years as well,” he said.

Whitehall has gained some momentum in both construction of apartments and retail in recent years by adding attractive multiuse developments that include high-density apartments – for example, 360 units at Norton Crossing and 1,000 proposed units at the northeast corner East Broad Street and North Hamilton Road.

Increasing pedestrian-friendly activity and adding family-friendly housing in the area are goals cited in the city’s master plan, Woodruff said.

“We know that by adding more people living along that stretch (of Yearling Road) will lead to retail expansion,” he said.

