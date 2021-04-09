Whitehall police beat: April 9

ThisWeek group

A 26-year-old Whitehall man was arrested at 1:55 a.m. April 4 for criminal damaging and disorderly conduct at a restaurant on the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road, according to Whitehall Division of Police reports.

Police were dispatched to the address on a possible fight and located the suspect, who was extremely intoxicated and subsequently arrested, according to the report.

In other Whitehall police incident reports:

• A robbery was reported at 5:07 p.m. March 31 at a gas station on the 1000 block of South Hamilton Road.

• A robbery occurred at 10:47 p.m. April 2 at a business in the 3000 block of East Main Street.

• Four Whitehall boys – one 10 and the other three 12 – were arrested for burglary at 6:15 p.m. March 24 after allegedly breaking into a house on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road and another on the 500 block of Mayflower Boulevard.

• A robbery was reported at 8:51 p.m. March 25 at a store on the 3000 block of East Broad Street.

