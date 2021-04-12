Whitehall police theft blitz results in 21 arrests

The Whitehall Division of Police conducted a theft blitz April 5 and arrested 21 suspects for theft and additional charges.

The targeted enforcement effort centered on theft in the area of the Great Eastern Shopping Center, the Town and Country Shopping Center and the Walmart shopping center located at Collingwood Avenue and East Main Street, according to a release.

Police collaborated with local businesses to catch shoplifters and others who participated in theft-related crimes in those areas, police said.

Undercover officers, detectives and uniformed patrol officers saturated the area and provided a coordinated response to incidents, the release s.

In addition to multiple theft and shoplifting charges, police arrested suspects for drug offenses, OVI, possession of a stolen car, improper handling of a firearm, falsification, resisting arrest and several felony warrants, the release said.

One suspect caught shoplifting had 10 warrants for theft out for prior shoplifting offenses.

“Our targeted enforcement efforts have proved very successful over the last few years,” Deputy Chief Dan Kelso said in a statement. “We do this on a small scale almost every day and frequently on a larger scale like this blitz. The message is if you come to Whitehall to steal or commit other crimes, expect to end up in jail.”

