Dedication for Whitehall's newest park at Norton Crossing scheduled for May 1

Whitehall will dedicate its newest park May 1 with several activities, starting with the official naming of the park and ending with a cornhole tournament.

The park at 105 Norton Park Drive is part of the Norton Crossing mixed-use development at the corner of Broad Street and Hamilton Road.

The event will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting with a ribbon-cutting and naming ceremony, followed by "Cars and Coffee,” featuring cups of java and luxury automobiles on display, courtesy of Byers Auto.

From 1 to 4 p.m., the park will serve as a drop-off site for reusable and recyclable items. At 1:30 p.m. youths can join Mayor Kim Maggard in planting flowers.

From 5 to 8 p.m., a 24-team cornhole tournament will begin. The top three teams will take home prizes donated by local State Farm Insurance agent Greg Wolfson and Lowe’s.

“We were pretty bummed out that we weren’t able to participate and get involved in the community last year because of the pandemic,” Wolfson said. “So when we were approached by the city to see if we wanted to get involved in sponsorship, I didn’t have to think about it. I jumped on the opportunity immediately.”

For a list of acceptable donated material and to register for the cornhole tournament, visit the city’s website at whitehall-oh.us.

Shannon Sorrell, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, called the open space a “passive park,” with just a few amenities, such as park benches, a water fountain and amphitheater for live music and other entertainment.

“This is more of that urban park-scape feel that you see in big cities,” she said.

The city has many events planned throughout the remainder of the year, such as Market on the Green, a farmers market, which is set to kickoff June 1; movie nights; and concerts, Sorrell said.

City officials also are looking to establish a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, where patrons can order drinks from nearby establishments and carry them to outdoors, to places such as the new park.

At the southern edge of the park, the parking lot loop can be closed, offering more space for special events, Sorrell said.

Sorrell said it’s the first park dedication since the 1970s. Whitehall has five other parks, all of which recently have had playground equipment upgraded. No such features will be part of the Norton Crossing park, she said.

Also, the dog park at the northwest corner of Beachwood Road and Washburn Street should be completed this year with a dedication to follow, Sorrell said.

