Whitehall Police Beat: April 23

A 32-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence and assault at 10:20 p.m. April 14 on South Yearling Road just of East Broad Street, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

The woman, who was suspected of being intoxicated, allegedly assaulted her boyfriend with whom she had been living in their vehicle.

She is accused of striking her boyfriend in the head and back while he was driving.

In other Whitehall police incident reports:

• A 30-year-old Blacklick man was arrested for criminal damaging at 2:14 a.m. April 16 after smashing out the window of a vehicle on the 4300 block of East Main Street.

He was issued a summons and released at the scene.

• A 30-year-old woman was cited for child endangering 10:27 a.m. April 14 after police found her 3-year-old son wandering unattended near the 300 block of South Yearling Road.

• A 37-year-old woman was arrested for domestic violence and assault at 10:28 p.m. April 12 in the 4200 block of Doney Street.

The woman, who was suspected of being intoxicated, is accused of biting her wife in the hand and striking her in the face, both of which caused visible injuries, police said.

• Two juvenile females were charged with disorderly conduct 8:55 p.m. April 13 after getting into a fight at the Whitehall branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 4445 E. Broad St.

• A 50-year-old Columbus woman was charged with domestic violence and assault at 5:19 p.m. April 19 after an alleged physical confrontation with a family member on the 800 block of Beachwood Road.

• A $550 TV, $250 stainless steel grill, $179 hoverboard and $250 gaming console were stolen between 2 p.m. March 27 and noon April 3 in related incidents on the 600 block of South Hamilton Road.

–Gary Seman/ThisWeek