Whitehall Police Beat: April 30

ThisWeek group

A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg man is accused of robbery after an incident that occurred about 9:45 a.m. April 24 at a business in the 3500 block of East Main Street, according the Whitehall Division of Police.

Another man identified as a victim at the scene was observed to have a severe laceration, which was treated at the scene by the Whitehall Division of Fire.

Police said the suspect pulled into the parking lot of the establishment and punched the victim in the face knocking him down, which was caught on surveillance cameras.

The victim fell behind another gas pump, which is not viewable by the cameras, reports said.

A second suspect appeared, but both suspects entered their vehicles and left the area. The victim is then seen on camera stumbling back to his vehicle and police were called.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

• A 24-year-old Whitehall man was charged with two counts of domestic violence and two counts of aggravated menacing at 12:25 p.m. April 25 after an incident in the 900 block of Heritage Drive East.

Police reports indicated the man had a gun when he was arrested.

• A 22-year-old Canal Winchester woman was issued a citation for obstructing official business at 1:09 p.m. April 21 at a restaurant in the 4500 block of East Main Street.

Police responded to a fight in progress at the location. No one else was charged in the incident.

• A 45-year-old Blacklick woman was charged with assault at 7:41 p.m. April 20 following an incident in the 3900 block of East Broad Street.

Police responded to an incident involving multiple people. One was observed to have minor injuries.

• A 20-year-old Whitehall woman was arrested for disorderly conduct at 6:18 a.m. April 25 in the 700 block of Maplewood Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at the residence, where the homeowner said she believed someone was trying to get into the house.

Upon officers arriving on scene, an intoxicated female, later identified as the suspect, was located on the back porch.

–Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek