Whitehall-Yearling Roundup: Rams boys track and field team ready to race for league title

The Whitehall-Yearling boys track and field team’s effort to repeat as MSL-Ohio Division champion got an unexpected boost, as the Rams will get to compete at home.

The league meet will be held May 11 and 14 at Whitehall, with Columbus School for Girls hosting the event.

“We’re moving towards the last part of the season,” coach Kyle Jefferson said. “We’re in pretty good shape to try to make a run for the league championship again.”

The meet was scheduled to be held at CSG, but was moved to Whitehall because the Unicorns have inadequate spectator seating availability.

“It’s like a home meet except we don’t have to run around trying to organize the meet, so it’s the best of both worlds,” Jefferson said.

In 2019, the Rams scored 104 points in the league meet at home to finish ahead of runner-up Grandview (96). The meet was not held last year since the season was canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“I mention (2019) quite a bit and a lot of it is because we’re defending the championship since we didn’t have a season last year,” Jefferson said. “I’ve told the guys multiple times that I expect that we can compete for it again and we’re defending the championship, so we have to go out and act like that.”

Jefferson said his team’s main weakness may be a lack of depth.

“Our only downside is going to be not having enough people in enough events to get the points that we need, but even then, I think we have enough athletes to compete for the championship,” he said.

Whitehall has received several solid performances this season, led by the 400-meter relay, which is closing in on a program record.

Taron Biles-Walker, Andre Jackson, Kevin Jackson and Jeremiah Harrison turned in their best time of 43.28 seconds in winning the 400 relay in the Red Edwards Golden Eagle Relays on April 10 at Big Walnut.

Raymell Byrd, Christian Gordon, Charles Miller and Raashad Strickland set the record of 42.62 in 2019.

In 2019, the girls team finished fifth (38) in the league meet behind champion Grandview (105).

“The events that the girls are in, we do pretty well in,” Jefferson said. “A lot of the relays, we have some pretty good girls sprinters and a couple of girls who can throw a shot and discus pretty well. The biggest downside is not having enough numbers and being short on the distance side, where we’re going to miss out on some points.”

Softball team

returns to action

After seeing its season delayed because of COVID-19, the softball team returned to action April 28 against Worthington Christian and lost 7-0.

The Rams were 1-3 overall and in the MSL-Ohio before playing Bexley on April 29.

A game against Bexley on April 27 was postponed because Whitehall did not have enough players, and the Rams lost to Grandview by forfeit April 19 because of a lack of players.

“It is a little frustrating that we’re right on that cusp of being able to play or not being able to play, and it’s usually a game-day decision as far as having enough players to play,” athletics director Bill Hughett said. “During this time of COVID and everything else, I totally understand. Numbers are down everywhere and we’re all in this kind of rocking ship and we’re just trying to get through it.”

