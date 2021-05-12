Whitehall Police Beat: May 12

ThisWeek group

A 33-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of possession of a controlled substance at 3 p.m. May 9 at a business on the 4500 block of East Broad Street, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

While being slated at the jail, more contraband was located hidden on his body, for which police added a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility, the report said.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A 41-year-old Whitehall man was arrested at 2:38 a.m. May 2 on charges of assault, aggravated menacing and domestic violence after an incident on the 200 block of Santa Maria Lane.

• A 41-year-old Whitehall woman was arrested for domestic violence and two counts of assault at 11:38 p.m. May 7 on the 4200 block of Rickenbacker Avenue.

• A 54-year-old Gahanna man was arrested for aggravated burglary with intent to inflict harm after an incident at 4:05 a.m. May 8 on the 4900 block of Dimson Drive South.

The man said he was assaulted and that a $670 television and $50 fan were damaged.

• A 49-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for domestic violence and menacing at 9:50 p.m. May 5 on the 200 block of Parklawn Circle.

• A 38-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for domestic violence and assault at 4:37 p.m. May 8 on the 4400 block of Broadhurst Drive.

• A 28-year-old man said he ordered a $900 cellphone that apparently was mailed to the wrong address on the 1000 block of Great Oak Drive.

The man said he been trying to make contact with the resident of the address where the phone was delivered but had been unsuccessful. He said he left a note on the door and even had the rental office contact the resident. Other attempts of visiting the apartment were unsuccessful, too, he said.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek