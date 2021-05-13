Whitehall unleashes development of new dog park

Breanna Brumfield likes the idea of a dog park in her Whitehall neighborhood.

The city held a ground-breaking ceremony May 12 for the new greenspace at the corner of Beechwood Road and Washburn Street.

Brumfield, the owner of Fur and Flora LLC, a dog-walking, dog-sitting and plant-care business, said the 2.5-acre park will provide a pleasant spot where canines and humans can socialize and get some exercise.

“it’s a good stimulation to meet other dogs and it’s good for puppies because puppies learn how to socialize,” said Brumfield, who walks 10 to 15 dogs a day, including her own, Atlas, a 1-year-old German shepherd-husky mix. “It’s really cool.

“As long as everybody makes sure their dogs are friendly and heathy, that they know of when they go to the dog park, I’d say it’s a safe thing."

Megan Meyer, a spokeswoman for Whitehall, said construction should begin immediately and be completed by fall, with separate areas for large and small canines.

It will have some amenities, such as benches and paved trails, but largely it will be an open space where dogs and their owners can play at their own pace, Meyer said.

It is at the northwest corner of Beechwood and Washburn, across the street from Lamby Lane Park.

The city will unveil the park’s name this fall, Meyer said.

“We got so much excitement and feedback, we know that’s going to translate into the park being a real community hub,” she said.

On a related note, the city on May 1 dedicated another new park at the Norton Crossing development, officially naming it Kelley Green, a nod to the name of the anonymous donor who gave an undisclosed amount of money to the project and to the next five years of its programming, Meyer said.

Whitehall City Council on May 4 approved legislation creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area for Kelley Green, Norton Crossing and the surrounding area at the mixed-use development at the southwest corner of Broad Street and Hamilton Road.

The park is furnished with tables and chairs, a fountain, benches, permanent bean-bag-toss boards and the Byers Auto Pavilion.

The DORA, which would be in effect on specific dates, would allow those 21 and older to purchase alcohol from local bars and restaurants and consume their beverages outside, in a special cup, in the refreshment-area boundaries.

Although the first DORA event has not been scheduled, it could be as early as June 1, for the first Market on the Green, Meyer said.

