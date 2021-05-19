Whitehall Police Beat: May 19

ThisWeek group

A 16-year-old boy was arrested at 12:06 p.m. May 17 for possessing a weapon in a school safety zone and carrying a concealed weapon at Whitehall-Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Road, according to the Whitehall Division of Police.

Officers found a 9mm handgun with six rounds and a magazine, the police report said.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• Three Whitehall boys, each 13 years old, were charged with arson and criminal damaging after an incident at 8:20 p.m. May 10 in a park in the first block of Parklawn Boulevard.

• A 59-year-old Columbus man was arrested for theft and aggravated menacing at 6:20 p.m. May 15 after an incident at a store on the 3600 block of East Main Street.

The man is accused of stealing merchandise from the store and threatening a security guard with a knife.

• Two juveniles, a 13-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were cited for a discharging a firearm at 3:20 p.m. May 15 at Beechwood Elementary School, 400 Beechwood Road.

Much of the report was redacted but police indicated it was a BB gun fired a day prior to police intervention.

• A 34-year-old Columbus man was accused of three counts of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary and domestic violence after an incident that occurred between 5:13 and 5:40 a.m. May 17 on the 3900 block of Andrus Court.

Police said they responded to reports of a burglary. The man had fled the scene, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

• A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested for domestic violence and assault after an incident at 8:45 p.m. May 12 on the 4000 block of Beechcreek Road.

• A 35-year-old South Bend, Indiana, man was arrested for domestic violence and assault 11:28 a.m. May 11 on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road.

• A 36-year-old Whitehall man was accused of snatching a woman’s purse at 9:38 a.m. May 10 at a bank on the 900 block of South Hamilton Road.

• Four Whitehall boys, ages 10, 12, 13 and 15, were taken into custody for theft at 10 p.m. May 16 after an incident at a store on the 3600 block of East Main Street.

• A 41-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for domestic violence and menacing at 7 a.m. May 16 on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek