Whitehall Police Beat: May 26

A 45-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to disclose personal information at 4:06 a.m. May 24 on the 800 block of Rosemore Avenue, according to a recent Whitehall Division of Police report.

Officers responded to a call of someone lying on the ground in the area. When they approached him, he had difficulty standing up, the report said.

The man was placed in the police cruiser and offered a ride home, but he would not provide accurate personal information and became belligerent with officers, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A 28-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for domestic violence and assault at 8 a.m. May 15 on the 3800 block of Elbern Avenue.

• An 18-year-old Columbus man was arrested for two counts of domestic violence and aggravated trespassing at 9:28 p.m. May 23 on the 2800 block of Marymount Court.

Officers initially responded to the scene on reports of a fight in progress.

• A 19-year-old Dublin woman was suspected of committing burglary at 2:08 a.m. May 23 at a residence in the 400 block of South Hamilton Road.

• A 20-year-old Columbus man was arrested for underage drinking at 2 a.m. May 23 on the 4500 block of East Broad Street.

Police said the man appeared to be intoxicated on drugs and alcohol.

• A 62-year-old Whitehall man was arrested for telecommunications harassment and menacing by stalking 8:15 p.m. May 21 at a store on the 4600 block of East Main Street.

The man is accused of calling – including once in a threatening manner – and dropping by the business against the wishes of an employee there.

• A 27-year-old Whitehall woman was arrested for failure to disclose personal information, resisting arrest and possession of illegal drugs at 8:35 a.m. May 20 on the 3900 block of St. Mary Court.

Officers were called to the location on reports of a disturbance.

The woman was found screaming on the front lawn. Officers tried to obtain personal information but she refused and pushed away when they tried to arrest her, according to the report.

Officers were told by witnesses that the woman was on fentanyl, and they found her to be in possession of the narcotic.

• A 37-year-old Whitehall woman was charged with felonious assault at 11:55 p.m. May 18 on the first block of Parklawn Boulevard.

She is accused of using a knife to cause a severe laceration to a male at the site.

• A 42-year-old man was arrested for obstructing official business, domestic violence and menacing at 8:50 p.m. May 18 on the 600 block of Ross Road.

