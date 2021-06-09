Women fighting in store charged with disorderly conduct

ThisWeek group

Two Columbus women, ages 28 and 24, were charged with disorderly conduct at 4:19 p.m. June 3 after fighting while in line at a store on the 3600 block of East Main Street, according to a recent Whitehall Division of Police report.

When officers arrived, they found both women ready to throw punches before they were placed in handcuffs.

In other recent Whitehall police incident reports:

• A 34-yearr-old Whitehall man was charged with domestic violence and assault after an incident involving a minor at 6:56 p.m. June 1 on Irongate Lane.

• A 40-year-old Canal Winchester man was accused of felony breaking and entering after he allegedly entered a house between 3:56 and 6:52 p.m. June 6 on the 700 block of Collingwood Avenue.

A $75 book and a $499 backpack leaf blower were reported stolen.

• At 4:45 p.m. June 6, an unattended child was brought into the Whitehall Division of Police station, 365 S. Yearling Road.

The 1-year-old boy was later released to his mother. She was charged with endangering a child.

• A man faces felony counts of robbery and burglary after allegedly stealing $200 worth of cigarettes at 5:33 p.m. June 5 from a store on the 3800 block of East Main Street.

-- Gary Seman Jr./ThisWeek