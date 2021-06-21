City Notes: Whitehall embracing diversity and recommitting to inclusion

Kim Maggard

Guest columnist

Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, Whitehall’s comeback story is continuing strong.

As our community moves forward, we are faced with a number of changes – including new services and programs, new businesses, new housing and often new neighbors.

As we look to the future and embrace these changes, I encourage each of us to consider how we treat and welcome each other as equal members of a growing community, whether that be how we receive new neighbors, grow relationships with passing acquaintances or continue to foster longtime friendships.

Something that makes Whitehall unique is the rich diversity that exists here, with our community members coming from all walks of life, representing different a range of racial, cultural, religious, gender and sexual identities. More than most suburban areas in central Ohio, we truly are a melting pot, and I believe wholeheartedly it’s to our credit.

Yet, despite our longstanding diversity, I also know that recommitting to embracing our fellow community members is something we can all do better. This is part of why I introduced, and Whitehall City Council adopted, Resolution 010-2021 last month, which states:

"... We (the city) fully support diversity, equity, and inclusion of all people; affirming all ages, socioeconomic or employment status, ancestries, colors, disabilities, gender identities or expressions, genetics, viral status, military or veteran status, national origins, housing or immigration status, races, religions, sex, (and) sexual orientations..."

No matter how good we may think we are at being welcoming and inclusive, we know we have work to do to move beyond tolerance toward acceptance, especially of those who might seem different than ourselves in some way.

A number of things remind us we can do better this time of year – from Pride Month, to Juneteenth, to the recent anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. And overall, we continue to face the determinantal impact of the intolerance shown toward members of our Asian community that has come to light in recent months.

How do we move forward? How do we do better?

Start small like the city did with the visual Pride Month crosswalk display on Yearling Road or our promotion of how to participate in Juneteenth celebrations.

Start small by welcoming a new neighbor with an invitation to your next cookout.

Start small by making your next family dinner conversation about a new culture or religion you’re not yet familiar with.

As you recommit to thinking about inclusion, the city is recommitting itself to the larger ideals stated in Resolution 010-2021, whether that be through ongoing review of our policies and procedures, continued staff training or advancing inclusionary housing policies.

As we collectively work toward embracing the new and the change in our community, I am reminded of the words of George Bernard Shaw: "Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”

Kim Maggard is mayor of Whitehall.