Canceled in 2020, Fourth of July fireworks and parade will return in Whitehall

Like most communities, Whitehall is celebrating the Fourth of July one step at a time in 2021.

Recovering from the fallout of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the city’s fireworks display will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. July 2, with a parade starting at 10 a.m. July 3.

Even as COVID-19 safety measures have been lifted and infections have decreased sharply, the community still is taking precautions, such as limiting the fireworks viewing picnic to two hours instead of four, as it had been in previous years.

Both were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

In addition, no rides or games will be present this year, but there will be three food trucks and a DJ in the stadium at Whitehall-Yearling High School, 675 S. Yearling Road. Tickets, required for the viewing party, are free and available at City Hall, 360 S. Yearling.

The fireworks will be launched at John Bishop Park.

“The city is excited is to bring back our annual Fourth of July fireworks this year after having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said Megan Meyer, spokeswoman for the city. “While we are taking precautions and removing some of the attractions that we normally see, with a DJ and food trucks we know the 2021 event will be a great summertime community get-together.”

The parade, meanwhile, starts at the corner of Yearling and Broad Street and follows Yearling south to Etna Road, and Etna east to John Bishop Park.

Leo Knoblauch, vice president of the Whitehall Community Celebration Association, said nobody is charged for walking in the parade except for campaigning politicians, who are assessed a $75 fee, which pays for the association’s Halloween walk, breakfast with Santa and Easter egg hunt.

This year’s parade theme is “Looking Forward,” Knoblauch said.

“We were trying to think of the whole COVID thing, people getting out and looking forward,” said Knoblauch, a member of the Whitehall City Schools and Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools boards.

Grand marshals of the parade are 8-year-old Carter Kefauver and his mother, Robin Kefauver.

Carter, who will be a fourth-grader at Beechwood Elementary School, started a message of kindness, called CarterKindess, in January and hasn’t stopped since, his mother said.

Police officers, firefighters, nurses, Amazon delivery personnel, mail carriers and school employees either receive gift cards, kind messages or Carter’s “sprinkles,” chocolate, granola or candy bars.

“They are the ones who help us the most,” Carter said.

On June 15, he and his mother handed out their best wishes to 400 people who work at the oncology unit at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Robin Kefauver said donations all have come from the public, who may donate on Carter’s Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/903330483747660.

They will hand out candy bars at the parade.

“We don’t stop at just Whitehall,” Robin Kefauver said. “This is a mission he wants to spread far and wide.”

