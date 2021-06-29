Whitehall superintendent dies from lung illness

Brian Hamler, superintendent of Whitehall City Schools since July 2013, died June 29 from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to Ty Debevoise, director of communications and marketing for the district.

Born and raised in Whitehall, Hamler graduated from Whitehall-Yearling High School in 1977.

He received his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 1981 from Capital University, and he earned a master’s degree in educational policy and leadership in 1998 from Ohio State University.

His teaching and administrative career also included Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, Westerville City Schools and South-Western City Schools.

Wade Lucas was appointed June 24 by the Whitehall school board to serve as interim superintendent.

