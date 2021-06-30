Del Taco in Whitehall ready to compete in fresh-Mex market

Del Taco has joined central Ohio’s growing fresh-Mex market with a conspicuous location in Whitehall.

Part of a chain based in Lake Forest, California, it is the third Ohio restaurant, opening June 17 at 4720 E. Main St.

Others are in Bellefontaine and Circleville.

The Del Taco, owned by franchisee Sean Cahill, is in a new building on Main just east of North Hamilton Road.

It is within a stone’s throw of similar restaurants – Mi Mexico, El Puerto (Salvadoran and Mexican cuisine) and Los Guachos Taqueria.

“There’s nothing better than being here on Main Street,” general manager Jordan Schimpf said. “There might be competition around but business does not stop.

“Every day, a line (of cars) is wrapped around the building.”

Technically known as fast food, Del Taco offers a surprising amount of fresh preparation that’s done on premises: Freshly grated cheddar cheese, housemade guacamole, fresh salsas, beans slow cooked on site and meats grilled to order.

“You’re getting everything you pay for,” Schimpf said.

The menu is largely inexpensive, with individual tacos starting at 69 cents and hefty burritos costing $5. There are 12 signature sauces.

Schimpf noted that a plant-based “forever” meat substitute is available.

The menu includes street tacos in customary corn tortillas, soft flour tortillas and crunchy taco shells. In addition, there are Crunchtadas, a variation of the tostada, quesadillas, nachos, bowls and salads, plus shakes and a few desserts.

“The thing is, even after all of that, some people just come for the burgers,” he said.

Nutritional information, such as calories, for each item is available online.

“I’m just glad they chose Whitehall,” said Gaynelle Stanley, a member of the Whitehall Chamber of Commerce board of trustees.

Stanley said she has a high bar for good food and has been to Del Taco a couple of times.

“I think people know about this place form out of state,” Stanley said. “They know it’s a good place to eat. The freshness, the ability to see that everything is made fresh, is refreshing. The food is good. The menu is varied. How can you beat fresh?”

