Whitehall City Schools mourns loss of Superintendent Brian Hamler

The Whitehall City Schools community was rocked June 29 when Superintendent Brian Hamler died after a lung illness.

The 62-year-old, who had been superintendent of the school district since 2013, died from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

School district officials said there were reeling from the death of Hamler, who was a 1977 graduate of Whitehall-Yearling High School, alongside his neighbor for several years, Leo Koblauch.

Hamler was “always very nice and always looking for the positive spin on things,” said Knoblauch, vice president of the Whitehall school board.

“He loved the schools, the kids and everything else,” he said.

Mike Adkins, president of the school board, said the next scheduled board meeting is in July but members likely would not begin the search process so early.

The district on June 24 had named Wade Lucas as superintendent pro tempore, meaning he can serve other districts in addition to Whitehall, Adkins said.

The district pays the Education Service Center of Central Ohio, which employs Lucas, a rate of $1,267 per day, said Ty Debevoise, spokesperson for Whitehall City Schools.

Adkins said the board has a few options: launch a national search and name an interim superintendent to fill in for a few months or until the end of the 2021-22 school year, when a permanent superintendent would be named.

“There’s a lot of 'what ifs' right now,” Adkins said.

He said Hamler had been suffering from his illness for some time, and it appeared he was on a donor list to get a lung transplant in July or August.

But, as he was getting testing on the potential for lung transplants, his conditioned worsened, Adkins said.

“This is a huge loss for our district and our community,” he said.

Hamler, who received a base salary of $144,327 annually, got his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 1981 from Capital University, and he earned a master’s degree in educational policy and leadership in 1998 from Ohio State University.

His teaching and administrative career also included Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, Westerville City Schools and South-Western City Schools.

Terry Anderson, president of the Whitehall Education Foundation, said he was a lifelong friend of Hamler’s; they played sports together as youths.

“We chose separate career paths, but we connected later on,” said Anderson, who works in the communications office for Columbus City Schools.

The foundation had named Hamler a “Living Legend,” and he was to be honored at a golf outing on July 5, but the event has been postponed, Anderson said.

“As far as what he did for the district, he advanced opportunities for students as well as staff,” he said.

As of June 30, no funeral arrangements had been made for Hamler, Debevoise said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary