Library Lines: Worthington's branches offer plenty of resources

HILLARY KLINE

From new resources to help students and job seekers to a new service that gives patrons more in-library access to materials, library staff members always are looking for ways to better serve you. Read on for all the "news."

Help with school

Does your child need help with schoolwork or doing an assignment? Need to find a book to read or a video to watch? The library can help. Start with the schoolwork guide you'll find at worthingtonlibraries.org/explore/schoolwork-guides/help-school to find out how.

Among the new and useful resources available to students is live help from tutors via Brainfuse HelpNow.

From 2 to 11 p.m. every day, students can receive real-time tutoring assistance in English or Spanish.

They also may have access to live writing help during those hours or may submit a paper to be critiqued, with an analysis to be returned to them within 24 hours.

Help finding a job

Also new to the library from Brainfuse is a resource for anyone looking for a job or thinking about a career change. JobNow offers live help daily from 2 to 11 p.m.

Job seekers may obtain help with resume building, career coaching and interview preparation.

Library staff members also stand ready to assist job searches. Go to worthingtonlibraries.org/visit/services/ask-us-reference-questions and email your questions.

Help accessing the shelves

With library services limited due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, only a small amount of browsing materials is available inside our library locations. Until the full collection is accessible, let staff members be your concierges.

If you know exactly what you're looking for, tell staff members the title, author and/or call number, and they can grab it for you.

If you're not sure about a specific item but know you want picture books about lions, a hip-hop CD, an action-adventure movie or a new romance, let staff members know and they will search the shelves for you.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.