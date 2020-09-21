Worthington: Graffiti found on bridge support

Staff Writer

ThisWeek group

The bridge support of the bicycle path crossing West Dublin-Granville Road was vandalized between 12:50 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31, according to recent Worthington Division of Police reports.

A vulgar term and two other graffiti tags since have been painted over, reports said.

In other reports from Worthington police, a man said he was assaulted at 11:05 p.m. Sept. 5 at a residential facility on the 6800 bock of North High Street.