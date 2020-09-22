Franklin Heights at Worthington Kilbourne: Coaches focus on preparation for Wolves, Falcons

Two teams coming off shutout losses will look to get back on track when Worthington Kilbourne plays host to Franklin Heights on Friday, Sept. 25, in an OCC-Capital Division matchup.

The Wolves lost 31-0 to Big Walnut on Sept. 18 to drop to 2-2 overall and in the league, while the Falcons fell 41-0 to Dublin Scioto the same night to slip to 0-4 overall and in the league.

“We lost (to Big Walnut), but we believe, the players believe and the coaches believe that we’re still in a good place right now,” Kilbourne coach Mike Edwards said. “And as this year progresses, we just plan on continuing to grow as a team and get better and better.

“The focus this week is a lot on us, and improving and not making the same mistakes this week as we did last week.”

The Wolves allowed 418 yards of offense to the Golden Eagles, and their offense was held to 74 yards.

Kilbourne quarterback Mitchell Tomasek completed seven of 21 passes for 60 yards with two interceptions, and Cayden Dougherty caught two of those passes for 50 yards.

Franklin Heights coach Cory Fenner had a similar message after his team was limited to 211 yards of total offense against Scioto while surrendering 441 yards to the Irish.

“Our message to the kids is we’re focusing on us this week, as far as going back to the fundamentals and just trying to put it together on offense,” he said. “That’s obviously been our struggle in the season so far.

“I think our defense has played pretty well at times, and I think at times we’ve given up some big plays. I think the name of the game for us on defense is to limit big plays, and on offense we have to string together some good plays and just find a rhythm.”

Quarterback Jeffery Beverly completed 17 of 27 passes for 150 yards and Tommy McGeehan caught eight passes for 79 yards against Scioto.

Adrian Bowers carried seven times for 44 yards, and De’Andre Johnson had 14 carries for 40 yards for the Falcons, who lost 34-28 in overtime to Kilbourne the last time the teams met in 2015.

“They’re a very athletic football team,” Edwards said. “They definitely show lots of spurts of success on the offensive side of the football. We have a lot of respect for what they’re doing and we’re definitely going to be preparing hard for them.”

Fenner said it will be important for his players to match Kilbourne’s intensity.

“I think Kilbourne plays really hard. That’s the first thing we notice on film,” he said. “Their defense, they fly to the football, they pursue really well. Obviously, they’re well coached if they do those things.”

WEEK 5

FRANKLIN HEIGHTS at WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2015, Kilbourne 34-28

•Franklin Heights (0-4 overall, 0-4 in OCC-Capital) to date: Lost to Westerville North 17-0; lost to Canal Winchester 64-14; lost to Big Walnut 35-6; lost to Dublin Scioto 41-0

•Kilbourne (2-2 overall, 2-2 in OCC-Capital) to date: Defeated Canal Winchester 33-14; lost to Dublin Scioto 21-13; def. Delaware 31-17; lost to Big Walnut 31-0

•Top Falcons: Jeffery Beverly (QB), Adrian Bowers (RB/LB), Jacob Prince (OL/DL), Sam Rush (RB/DL), Artrell Saunders (WR/DB) and Bobby Watt (OL/DL)

•Top Wolves: Luke Brown (OL/DL), Cayden Dougherty (WR/DB), Mitchell Tomasek (QB/P), Terrique Gray (RB/LB), Spencer Parker-Gordon (WR/DB), Skylar Scott (WR/DB), Bryce Taylor (TE/LB) and Brian Wilson (RB/LB)