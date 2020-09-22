Worthington Christian: Warriors look to extend winning streak

JARROD ULREY

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

During each of the past three seasons, Worthington Christian has won five consecutive games at some point, including last fall when it did so to close the regular season and clinch a Division VI playoff berth.

The Warriors aren’t under the same pressure this fall with every team eligible for the postseason, and they’ll be competing in the Region 23 playoffs beginning Oct. 10.

The next two weeks will determine whether they’ll earn a second consecutive MSL-Cardinal Division title, however.

With a 40-14 victory over Dayton Christian, Worthington Christian improved to 4-0 overall to continue the best start in program history.

The Warriors are 3-0 in the league and will play Friday, Sept. 25, at home against Fairfield Christian, which lost to Fisher Catholic 14-6 on Sept. 19 to fall to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the MSL-Cardinal.

Against Dayton Christian, quarterback Hobie Raikes completed 12 of 21 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown and added 44 yards rushing. Tyler White had four carries for 40 yards and one touchdown, and Jaiden Reynolds had five catches for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Cayden Lassiter and Aaron Eisel also added one touchdown run apiece, while White had 9.5 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss on defense.

Worthington Christian, which got interceptions from Reynolds, Caden Leideich and Eisel against Dayton Christian, will face a Knights team that has averaged just eight points over its last three games after opening with a 39-8 win Aug. 28 over Franklin Furnace Green.

In the loss to Fisher Catholic, quarterback Zi’Year Pardon ran for a 77-yard touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage and finished with 103 yards on 17 carries.

The Knights finished with 229 total yards, with running back Julius Wilson rushing for 34 yards and wide receiver Samuel Rauch adding three receptions for 88 yards.

Worthington Christian is 5-1 all-time against Fairfield Christian, with its only loss in the series coming during its inaugural 2014 season.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

WEEK 5

FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN at WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25

•Last meeting: 2019, Worthington Christian 47-13

•Fairfield Christian (1-3 overall, 0-3 in MSL-Cardinal) to date: Defeated Franklin Furnace Green 39-8; lost to Berne Union 54-0; lost to Grove City Christian 19-18; lost to Fisher Catholic 14-6

•Worthington Christian (4-0 overall, 3-0 in MSL-Cardinal) to date: Def. Grove City Christian 42-8; def. Corning Miller 31-0; def. Fisher Catholic 38-17; def. Dayton Christian 40-14

•Top Knights: John David Crum (OL/LB), John Grabans (OL/DL), Luke Herron (WR/DB), Zi’Year Pardon (QB), Samuel Rauch (WR/DB), Julius Wilson (RB) and Payton Young (RB/LB)

•Top Warriors: Braden Anderson (RB/LB), Jeb Burford (OL/DL), Aaron Eisel (WR/DB), Chase Fourman (OL/DL), Jordan Gray (WR/DB), Zach Hoheisel (OL/DL), Hobie Raikes (QB), Jaiden Reynolds (WR/DB) and Tyler White (RB/LB)