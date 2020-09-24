Culvert repairs will close Linworth Road on Oct. 5 for several days

GARY SEMAN JR.

ThisWeekNEWS.com

Linworth Road near Worthington will close Monday, Oct. 5, between Castle Crest Drive and Woodman Drive for emergency culvert repairs, according to a city of Worthington press release sent Thursday, Sept. 24.

The construction is weather dependent and is expected to be completed no later than Oct. 14, the release said.

The culvert under the roadway is deteriorating and needs to be repaired to maintain its structural integrity, the release said.

Signs will direct drivers to the detour, which includes Dublin-Granville , Olentangy River and Snouffer roads, the release said.

