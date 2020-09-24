Cusick replaces McCuen as Worthington Schools treasurer

GARY SEMAN JR.

ThisWeekNEWS.com

Worthington Schools has a new treasurer.

Thomas James “TJ” Cusick, who has worked 14 years for the district and most recently served as assistant treasurer, replaces Jeff McCuen, who resigned to spend more time with his family and pursue other goals, effective Thursday, Oct. 1.

McCuen, who started with the district in 2005, had his resignation accepted by the board June 22 and will spend his last day with the district Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Cusick, 40, lives in Lewis Center with his wife, Stacey, and their 2 1/2 -year-old son, Jaxton.

His annual salary is $142,000, and he has access to a benefits package worth an estimated $40,000, according to the district.

Cusick said his job is more than about collecting money and writing checks – it’s about people. Working with a $145 million general fund, 81% of the money is earmarked for salaries and benefits, he said.

“I have had opportunities to leave, but I think one of the reasons I’ve stuck with Worthington is because I always felt we cared about our people,” he said.

Cusick received a degree in criminology and initially had planned a career in federal law enforcement. He later received his Certified Public Accountant license and went to work for a private-accounting firm, Wilson Shannon & Snow.

He said he began to think about a career in public service when he coached baseball for Bishop Watterson High School and work travel interrupted his schedule.

“Even in my private-sector job, it was still about people,” he said.

Cusick eventually was hired in Worthington and received his treasurer’s license through the state, and now he wants to continue to maintain the public’s trust.

“To me, that’s the most significant aspect of our job,” he said.

Superintendent Trent Bowers credits the school board in its decision to promote Cusick to treasurer of the district.

“I couldn’t be more excited for TJ or for Worthington,” Bowers said. “We’re hiring a person who has demonstrated character, a willingness to collaborate with others and the necessary level of competence.

“I’m excited to work with TJ in his new role. We’re very lucky in Worthington.”

