Worthington's Park National Bank robbed at gunpoint

The Worthington Division of Police is investigating a robbery that occurred the morning of Friday, Sept. 25, at Park National Bank, 7140 N. High St., according to a news release from the city of Worthington.

An unidentified male robber was holding a silver gun when he entered the bank at approximately 10:45 a.m. and robbed the bank at gunpoint, the release said.

The gunman had a stocky build and was wearing a black face mask with goggles, a black jacket with white lettering, black pants, dark colored gloves and black athletics shoes.

Anyone with any information about the incident or suspect is asked the call Worthington police at 614-885-4463.

